Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.
About Rexel
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rexel (RXLSF)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.