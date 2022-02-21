Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Upgraded to Reduce at AlphaValue

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RXLSF opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

