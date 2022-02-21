Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 212 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $615.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,589 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

