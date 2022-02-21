IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 812,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,928,000 after acquiring an additional 265,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after acquiring an additional 564,545 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,732,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

