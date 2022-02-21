KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.
Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43. KE has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
