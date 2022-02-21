KE (NYSE:BEKE) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43. KE has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in KE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 875,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in KE by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 61,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.