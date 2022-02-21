Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 103,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 196.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.24 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

