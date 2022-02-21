Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $447,732,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,442,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,410 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after acquiring an additional 982,438 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,882,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,508,000 after acquiring an additional 960,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 954,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $107.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $135.82. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

