Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.720-$0.870 EPS.

DLB stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,670,571.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 44.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

