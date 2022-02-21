Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 9,764 Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

