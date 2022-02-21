Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RPD opened at $91.26 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.24.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

