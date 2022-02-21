Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,168 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QLYS opened at $114.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.19. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $3,307,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

