Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,765. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL opened at $38.33 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

