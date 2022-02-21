Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,194.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,707.04 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

