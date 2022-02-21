3,880 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News by 82.3% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,906,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,279,000 after buying an additional 860,461 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 257.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 583,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 420,462 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth approximately $8,797,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,373,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 174.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 293,498 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.