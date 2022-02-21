MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) to Issue $0.13 Interim Dividend

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get MyState alerts:

MyState Company Profile

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers banking products and services, including transactional savings accounts; fixed term deposits; insurance products; home loans; personal, overdraft, lines of credit, and commercial products; residential and business banking services; and internet and mobile banking, savings and investment, and other services through its branch networks, digital channels, and third party channels.

Receive News & Ratings for MyState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.