Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,431 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 14.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 101,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.8% in the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 553,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 114.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after acquiring an additional 564,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,465 shares of company stock worth $7,144,846. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $63.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $98.68. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.02 and a 12 month high of $129.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Natera from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.64.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

