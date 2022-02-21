Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,341,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after buying an additional 121,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,599,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 18.6% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $180.68 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.50.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.