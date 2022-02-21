Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 27,368 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $45,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after purchasing an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 608,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY opened at $172.46 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.10 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

