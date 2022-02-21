Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.97.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

