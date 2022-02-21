Zacks: Analysts Expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). SI-BONE reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SI-BONE.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

SIBN opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock valued at $358,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.