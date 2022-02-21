Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives $88.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

AAWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $53.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total transaction of $547,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,348 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,560. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

