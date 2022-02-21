Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.77 million.

VIVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $6,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

