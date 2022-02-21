Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,609,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 220,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,464,000 after acquiring an additional 216,318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,147,000 after acquiring an additional 83,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,744,000 after acquiring an additional 154,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.