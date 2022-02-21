Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $167.64 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.