Hush Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Hush has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $1,170.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00279514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00076665 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00088819 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

