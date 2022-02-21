General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,303 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $92.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

