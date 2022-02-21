Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 581 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 29.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.