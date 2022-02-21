Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,934 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.