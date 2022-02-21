Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 151,136 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.05 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

