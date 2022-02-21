International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 24.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE IBM opened at $124.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.36. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.