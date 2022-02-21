5,225 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 3,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth $28,210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,096 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Coinbase Global by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Bank of America raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $189.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.64.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total transaction of $20,261,974.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $755,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,466 shares of company stock valued at $43,616,742.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.