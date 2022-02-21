SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.38 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

