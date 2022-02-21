Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC opened at $37.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.