SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,146 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

