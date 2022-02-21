10,500 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,216,474 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 108,723 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 906,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 278,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

