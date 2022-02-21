Cable Hill Partners LLC Takes Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $196.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.48. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $195.79 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Loop Capital decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

