SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after acquiring an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $386.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $398.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.43 and its 200 day moving average is $356.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

