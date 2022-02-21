iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Position Increased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 499.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.