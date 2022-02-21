Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 12,476.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.00% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $45,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

HACK stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40.

