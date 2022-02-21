Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

NYSE NUE opened at $122.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

