Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $122.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.