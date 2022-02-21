Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.24.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $482.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

