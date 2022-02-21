Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $625,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 251.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

