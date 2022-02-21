Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $614,000 in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOG. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the third quarter worth about $59,058,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,610 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,662,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

