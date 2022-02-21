Intellectus Partners LLC Has $996,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

UPS stock opened at $209.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

