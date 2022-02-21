VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Position Lessened by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000.

NASDAQ RTH opened at $177.86 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.77.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Retail ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%.

