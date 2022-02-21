SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34.

