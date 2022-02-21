iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

