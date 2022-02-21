Intellectus Partners LLC Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

