Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $8.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

AVTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the third quarter worth $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 297.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

