Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Increased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after buying an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after buying an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,563.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 529,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after purchasing an additional 521,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.01 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

